Rainy Independence Day rites across PH due to ‘habagat’

The southwest monsoon (habagat) will bring rains over most parts of the nation on Independence Day. In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the Ilocos Region and the provinces Zambales and Bataan will experience monsoon rains. Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Benguet, the rest of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Occidental Mindoro and Northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, due to the southwest monsoon. The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms. Meanwhile, Severe Tropical Storm Chedeng (international name Guchol) has already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). As of 4 a.m. Monday, it was tracked 1,550 east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon. Moderate to strong winds are expected over Northern and Central Luzon while coastal waters will be from moderate to rough. Meanwhile, moderate winds will blow over the rest of the country while coastal waters will be moderate.

Source: Philippines News Agency