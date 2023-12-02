Rafael Nadal to Make Tennis Return at Brisbane International in 2024

Brisbane, Australia - Tennis star Rafael Nadal has confirmed his return to professional tennis, selecting Brisbane as his comeback destination in 2024. The announcement was made on Friday via an Instagram post by the Spanish player.

According to Philippines News Agency, after a year-long hiatus from the tour, he feels the time is right for his return, with the Brisbane International set as his first tournament of the season.

The Brisbane International, established in 2009, is a well-known professional tennis tournament held on outdoor hard courts in Brisbane, Australia. Nadal, aged 36, had to withdraw from the 2023 French Open due to a persistent hip injury, which necessitated his break from the sport.

With a career total of 22 Grand Slam titles, Nadal holds the distinction of being the second-most-men's-major-winning player, only surpassed by Novak Djokovic, who has won 24 major titles.