Quizon settles for 6th in Abu Dhabi chess tourney

Aug 25, 2024

MANILA: Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon defeated Indian Grandmaster Sunilduth Lyna Narayanan in the final round of the 30th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival Masters division at the United Arab Emirates on Saturday. The 20-year-old from Dasmariñas, Cavite finished the nine-round tournament with seven points for sixth place. GM Yakubboev Nodirbek of Uzbekistan won and GM David Paravyan of Russia placed second, followed by GM Shamsiddin Vokhidov of Uzbekistan, GM Leon Luke Mendonca of India and GM M. Amin Tabatabaei of Iran. Quizon improved his rating to 2490 from 2457. He needs to reach 2500 to become a full-fledged GM. "I'm happy with my performance because I gained Elo rating points," Quizon said. He will compete in the World Chess Olympiad scheduled Sept. 10 to 22 in Budapest, Hungary, along with GMs Julio Catalino Sadorra and John Paul Gomez and IMs Paolo Bersamina and Jan Emmanuel Garcia. GM Eugene Torre will serve as coach. Source: Philippines News Agency

