Quiboloy, 4 aides detained in Camp Crame

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed Sunday night that it has gained custody of Apollo Quiboloy and his four aides after their surrender in Davao City. PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the negotiation for their surrender started around 1:30 p.m. when they were issued a 24-hour ultimatum to come out of one of the buildings inside the 30-hectare Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Buhangin District or the police will make their move. They gave up at 5:30 p.m., a military aircraft flew them out of Davao City at 6:30 p.m. and they landed at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City at 8:30 p.m. They arrived at Camp Crame in Quezon City around 9:10 p.m., after which the booking procedures started, including physical and medical examinations, Fajardo said. 'I confirm that Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his aides, Jackielyn Roy, Ingrid Canada, Cresente Canada and Sylvia Cemañes, are here,' Fajardo told reporters outside the PNP custodial center. "It is a joint effort of the police and the military." Fajardo said they are in good condition, except for the elevated blood pressure of some. As for the arrangement of their detention, Fajardo said there are no details yet. Quiboloy and his aides will be in the same compound as former Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo, a suspected Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator cohort who was detained early Friday after her arrest in Indonesia. It was Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos who posted around 6:30 p.m. on his personal Facebook account that NAHULI NA PO SI APOLLO QUIBOLOY (Apollo Quiboloy has been arrested). Police Regional Office in Davao Director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III told the media in an earlier interview in Davao City that he has no specific details about the arrest. 'I don't have any idea about his arrest. You ask SILG (Secretary of the Interior and Local Government) about it. He was the one who broke the news,' he said. He confirmed, however that a C130 military aircraft landed at the Tactical Operations Group- 11 at Davao Air Base in Barangay Sasa. Source: Philippines News agency