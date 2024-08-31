Quezon City confirms 1st mpox case

MANILA: The Quezon City government has recorded its first mpox (previously monkeypox) case, nearly two weeks after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the country's first case this year. The patient, a 37-year-old male and a resident of the city, is currently admitted at San Lazaro Hospital in Manila. He started exhibiting symptoms on Aug. 16 and was admitted to the hospital six days later. The patient's specimen brought to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Muntinlupa City came out positive on Aug. 26. Based on the initial case investigation report of the Quezon City Health Department's Epidemiology and Surveillance Division (QCESD), the patient had a recent local travel history. 'Sa ngayon, mahigpit natin binabantayan ang kalagayan ng residente. Natukoy na rin natin ang 15 contacts niya at patuloy natin silang mino-monitor (We are closely monitoring the condition of our resident. We have identified his 15 contacts and they are likewise being continuously monitored),' Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a news release. Aside from the first mpox case of the city, the QCESD is also monitoring the contacts of the country's first 2024 case who went to the Infinity Spa and Fahrenheit Café and Fitness Center. Both establishments were ordered temporarily closed by the city government. The first case this year confirmed on Aug. 19 is also male, 33 and had no overseas travel history. Mpox can be transmitted to humans through close, intimate contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials like used clothes or utensils, or with infected animals. Laboratory confirmation of mpox is done by testing skin lesion material by polymerase chain teaction test. The current turnaround time at the DOH-RITM is two to three days for testing. As of the Aug. 28 DOH report, the country has logged a total of 14 cases since July 14, 2022. Nine cases have recovered since 2023 while five are active cases with symptoms being treated. QC measures Since the detection of the first mpox case this ye ar, Quezon City has activated its own prevention, control and response protocols. All healthcare workers in the city also underwent orientation in reporting and handling mpox cases. Belmonte called on establishment owners to cooperate and comply with the city's contact tracing efforts to curb the spread of the virus. To streamline and strengthen the city's response to mpox, the city government established the QC Task Force MPOX through Executive Order 14, consisting of various city government departments and offices. Manila hospital ready The Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center (OMMC), meanwhile, assured it is prepared to deal with mpox cases. "We will request mpox vaccines from the Department of Health to ensure that our staff in the ER (emergency room) and Dermatology departments are protected, as they are the most likely to encounter patients with mpox. While we await the vaccines from the DOH, we will implement protocols to safeguard our personnel and patients," Dr. Marlon Arcegono, vice chair of the Hospital Infection Prevention and Control Unit of the local government-run OMMC, said in a statement. "The Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center is committed to being fully prepared and equipped to respond effectively if mpox cases are detected," he added. At the same time, the OMMC official advised the public to practice good hygiene by taking a bath once they arrive home from outside. "Our advice to every Manileño is to exercise extra caution when it comes to skin-to-skin contact with others. Let's remind everyone that mpox is not airborne. It is transmitted through direct skin contact. To protect yourself, wear long sleeves, a jacket or arm coverings,' he said. He said that after going out, it is best to take a shower and change into fresh clothes. "Vigilance and adherence to universal precautions are crucial. Do not believe in myths or superstitions and avoid consulting albularyo (herbal doctors) and quack healers if you have symptoms of mpox. It's important to seek help from doctors like us here at OMMC for the right treatment," he said. Source: Philippines News agency

