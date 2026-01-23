Integration with Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud helps insurers reduce leakage, accelerate time-to-value, and make smarter claims decisions using trusted, connected data

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantexa, a global pioneer in Decision Intelligence (DI), today announced that its Quantexa Accelerator for Decision Intelligence for Guidewire ClaimCenter is now globally available on the Guidewire Marketplace , making it easier for insurers to embed advanced claims intelligence directly into ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud workflows. Quantexa is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Technology partner and a former Guidewire Insurtech Vanguard.

The claims accelerator integrates Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform with ClaimCenter to deliver real-time claims segmentation, fraud detection, and contextual analytics across the full claims lifecycle. By unifying internal and external data into a connected, 360-degree view of customers, claimants, and suppliers, insurers gain immediate insight into risk, behavior, and networks at first notice of loss and throughout claims handling.

Turning Claims Data into Actionable Decisions

Claims organizations are under increasing pressure to process claims faster, reduce leakage, and improve customer experience without increasing operational cost. The Quantexa Accelerator for Decision Intelligence for ClaimCenter addresses this challenge by simplifying integration with Guidewire Cloud, reducing implementation effort, and accelerating time-to-value for insurers modernizing their claims operations.

“The insurance industry is at a turning point, where cloud and AI are enabling smarter, faster, and more connected experiences,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Marketplace and Technology Alliances at Guidewire. “Quantexa’s accelerator allows insurers to embed real-time, party-level intelligence into their claims operations from a broad range of data sources, helping reduce indemnity costs, fight fraud, and deliver the trusted service policyholders expect.”

The solution combines the Guidewire industry-leading core claims platform with Quantexa’s contextual graph analytics and entity resolution, enabling insurers to:

Detect fraud and leakage earlier and more accurately

Improve segmentation and triage decisions in real time

Deliver more consistent, trusted outcomes for policyholders

Reduce risk during cloud migrations using reusable integration assets and simplified data unification.

“Being listed on Guidewire Marketplace is a significant milestone for Quantexa,” said Alex Johnson, Head of Insurance Solutions at Quantexa. “Our Accelerator for Decision Intelligence for ClaimCenter enables insurers to embed real-time Decision Intelligence directly into their ClaimCenter workflows, transforming how claims are assessed and managed using a more connected, trusted understanding of people, policies, and networks. With proven results already delivered, we’re excited to help more insurers reduce leakage, accelerate cloud adoption, and make smarter decisions faster.”

Strengthening the Guidewire Insurance Ecosystem

The availability of the Quantexa Accelerator for Decision Intelligence for ClaimCenter on Guidewire Marketplace reinforces the company’s position as a valuable partner in the global insurance ecosystem. It expands Quantexa’s reach through the network of more than 500 Guidewire customers and validates its Decision Intelligence Platform as a cloud-ready, scalable solution that empowers insurers to reduce leakage, lower cost to serve, and accelerate their journey toward agentic AI-powered claims operations.

For insurers, the result is clear: lower cost to serve, faster time-to-value, reduced operational risk, and smarter claims outcomes, powered by contextual decision intelligence, embedded where claims decisions are made.

To learn more about Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence solutions for the insurance industry, please visit https://www.quantexa.com/industries/insurance/ .

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to help organizations make confident decisions with contextual data. Using the latest advancements in AI, our Decision Intelligence Platform transforms siloed data into connected, contextual insights to empower the shift from a data-driven to a decision-centric organization. Our customers use Quantexa technology to protect, optimize, and grow by solving complex challenges across the entire organization through modern data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study found that customers achieved a 228% ROI over three years. Founded in 2016, Quantexa has over 900 employees and tens of thousands of users globally, working with billions of data points across the world. For more information, visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

