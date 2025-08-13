Pumping Hope: United Blood & Kidney Care Initiative Unites Community

Panaga health centre: Panaga Health Centre, in collaboration with Brunei Shell Recreation Club (BSRC) and a group of third-year medical students from Universiti Brunei Darussalam, hosted a community health initiative titled Pumping Hope: United Blood Donation and Kidney Care. The event was designed to engage the community in health awareness and encourage proactive healthcare practices.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was attended by Awang Haji Amirol Hafidzin bin Haji Muhammad, Acting Belait District Officer. The initiative was open to the public and focused on increasing awareness of kidney health, specifically addressing a prevalent kidney condition. Additionally, the event aimed to promote voluntary blood donation, which is part of a broader effort to enhance community well-being.

The collaboration between these organizations highlights the importance of community involvement in health initiatives. By integrating educational efforts on kidney health with the opportunity to donate blood, the event sought to foster a culture of health consciousness and community support.