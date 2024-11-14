Prizes Presentation for Musabaqah Al-Qur’an Reading.



Berakas: 12 selected participants competed in the Final of the National Musabaqah Al-Qur’an Reading for Adults 1446 Hijrah/2025. The announcement of the results for the Semi-Finals took place at the International Convention Centre in Berakas on the afternoon of November 14th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, prizes and souvenirs to the participants and judges were presented by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. The Semi-Finals were held over three days and saw participation from 46 Qari and 11 Qariah.