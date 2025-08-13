Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Home Affairs Triumph in Keputeraan Cup



Bandar seri begawan: Two thrilling matches unfolded in group B of the Keputeraan Cup Football Tournament on the afternoon of 12th August. The Prime Minister’s Office team and the Ministry of Religious Affairs team both secured victories, earning three points each.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Prime Minister’s Office team emerged victorious with a 2-1 win against the Ministry of Defence at the Track and Field, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Berakas.

In another decisive match, the Ministry of Home Affairs team dominated the Ministry of Education, achieving an impressive 8-0 victory at the Temburong Sports Complex.