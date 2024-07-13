President Marcos Addresses POGO-Related Crimes and Prepares for Rainy Season in Central Luzon

SAN FERNANDO, PAMPANGA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. reaffirmed on Friday that the government is actively addressing the surge of crimes associated with Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). Speaking at a distribution event for presidential assistance to farmers and fisherfolk, Marcos highlighted the establishment of a task force by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to tackle the issue.

According to Philippines News Agency, the task force is investigating a variety of illicit activities linked to POGOs, including kidnapping and human trafficking. This comes after the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) conducted a raid last month on Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga. The raid targeted unlawful activities such as illegal detention, torture, and sex trafficking. Marcos expressed understanding of the community's concerns about the impact of these crimes on local peace and assured ongoing governmental vigilance and response.

In response to the broader issue, the PAOCC is considering a recommendation to phase out POGOs gradually, a move that could lead to their complete elimination in the Philippines. This proposal aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance national security and public order.

Additionally, Marcos addressed preparations for the upcoming rainy season, emphasizing the allocation of a PHP5 million standby fund for disaster preparation in Central Luzon. He noted that 204,577 family food packs and over PHP23 million worth of non-food items have been prepositioned in the region. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation Measures for low-lying areas in Pampanga, as well as two key projects in Lubao and Floridablanca to protect residents from landslides.

During the event, Marcos also distributed PHP105.58 million in financial aid to local farmers and fisherfolk affected by the El Niño phenomenon, covering several provinces including Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, and Zambales. Additionally, PHP100 million was distributed through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita (AKAP) program to 10,000 beneficiaries, each receiving PHP10,000.

The Office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez contributed to the effort by providing five kilos of rice to all attendees at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.