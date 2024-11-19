Presentation of Halal Compliance Workshop Certificates.



Bangar: The Halal Compliance Workshop, designed to deepen the understanding of obligations among Halal certificate and permit holders, concluded with a certificate presentation ceremony at the Bumiputra Multipurpose Hall in Bangar Town. This two-day event emphasized maintaining the Halal status, hygiene, and safety of products, ending on the afternoon of November 19th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the workshop was organized by the Halal Food Control Division. It aimed to benefit food providers and restaurants, particularly in the proper handling and production of food products. The initiative is expected to support these businesses in upholding international Halal standards while ensuring consumer trust and product integrity.