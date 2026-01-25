Brunei: The Brunei Darussalam Food Authority, BDFA, informed that as a precautionary measure by Nestlé Global, the company has announced a voluntary food product recall of additional affected brands and batches of SMA infant formula and follow-on formula due to the potential presence of cereulide toxin. Additionally, according to information received from a neighbouring country, two additional infant formula products have also been recalled as a precautionary measure due to the detection of cereulide toxin. According to Radio Television Brunei, the BDFA confirms that, following proactive surveillance and communication with official local importers, all the affected brands or batches are not imported commercially into the country. However, members of the public who have purchased the product overseas and brought it into the country for personal use or purchased the product through an online platform are advised to stop using the product immediately.