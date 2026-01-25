Kampong ayer: Towards improving skills in basic cake, bread, and pastry making, the Kampong Ayer Zone 4 Village Consultative Council, Kampung Bolkiah A and B, together with Imtiyaz Youth, organized the Cake and Bread Making Workshop: Empowering Community Skills Towards Entrepreneurship. The workshop was held at Kampung Bolkiah Community Development Centre on the morning of January 25.

According to Radio Television Brunei, 20 youths participated in the one-day workshop aimed at increasing community creativity and interest in culinary. The workshop is also intended to increase self-confidence and open the minds of youths to entrepreneurial opportunities, especially as a source of side income.