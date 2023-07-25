PNP seeks DILG help on village execs’ renewal of gun permits

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said it has sought the assistance of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in reminding village officials to renew the expired licenses of their firearms. In a press briefing at Camp Crame in Quezon City, PNP Civil Security Group (CSG) chief Brig. Gen. Benjamin Silo Jr. said 3,041 expired firearms and 2,522 firearms with expired license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF) belong to barangay officials. 'Sumulat na rin ang aming chief of the PNP (Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr.) sa ating SILG (Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Benjamin Abalos Jr.) para tulungan kami na sa pagreremind sa mga barangay officials doon sa pagparenew ng kanilang mga pasong lisensya (Our chief of the PNP has also written to our SILG (Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.) to help us remind the barangay officials to renew their expired licenses),' said Silo. Silo said they didn't give deadlines but will repeat the reminder after a week. Revocation proceedings will proceed after three notices. He said the move is timely as the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) is approaching. 'Actually, we are doing these things in a regular manner but medyo diniinan namin ngayon dahil sila 'yung involved sa darating na (We are putting emphasis on this now because they are the ones involved in the coming) BSKE,' he stressed. Earlier, Silo said elected officials should set a good example to civilians in terms of firearms ownership through the regular renewal of their gun licenses 'It's more on encouraging them to comply with the provision of RA (Republic Act) 10591. Ang una pong dapat sumusunod sa panuntunan at provisions ng batas ay government officials and elected officials. Sana maging modelo tayo nang sa ganun masigurado natin na ang darating na BSKE ay mapayapa, tahimik at maayos (It's more on encouraging them to comply with the provision of RA 10591. The first ones who must follow the rules and provisions of the law are government officials and elected officials. I hope we can be a model so that we can make sure that the coming BSKE will be peaceful, quiet and orderly),' he said, referring to the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Source: Philippines News Agency