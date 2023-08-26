PNP chief vows justice for 15-year-old killed in Rizal

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. on Saturday assured the public that those who killed a 15-year-old boy from Rodriguez, Rizal, will get punished. In a statement, Acorda said the PNP is now in custody of Corporal Arnulfo Sabillo and his alleged accomplice, Jeffrey Baguio, who have been tagged as prime suspects in the killing of John Frances Ompad on Aug. 20. The suspects also injured Ompad's 19-year-old brother, John Ace. Acorda assured the public, particularly the family of the Ompads, that they would get justice. "We are committed to ensuring that the bereaved family finds justice for their deceased loved one. Such actions are deeply regrettable and do not represent the values of the Philippine National Police. We will ensure a thorough and impartial investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible,' Acorda said. Sabillo, 37, and Baguio, 27, have been charged with homicide and attempted homicide following their arrest the day after the shooting. All agents of the Community Police Assistance Center 5, where Sabillo is assigned, have also been relieved from their posts to pave the way for an impartial investigation. According to the report, John Ace was riding a motorcycle and on his way home when he was stopped by Sabillo, who was in civilian clothes, and the other suspect. Scared that the suspects were criminals, the victim refused to stop, threw his helmet at the suspects and continued heading to his house. In response, one of the suspects fired at John Ace's direction, hitting John Frances in the abdomen after the latter emerged from their house. The 15-year-old John Frances was declared dead while undergoing treatment at East Avenue Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City. Acorda said the PNP remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice prevails in all circumstances.

Source: Philippines News Agency