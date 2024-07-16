Brunei News Gazette

PNP chief: Emulate love, dedication of cops killed in line of duty

Jul 14, 2024

MANILA: Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil on Sunday called on law enforcers to emulate love and dedication to duty and country of their comrades who died performing their jobs. In a news release, Marbil reported that 16 police officers died while 40 others were injured while in the line of duty from Jan. 1 to July 13 this year. Their sacrifices, he said, underscored the PNP's unwavering commitment to public safety, security and order. He said the fallen officers should serve as inspirations to become better public servants. Officers can honor them by carrying forward their missions with the same valor and dedication exemplified by those killed or wounded in action, Marbil said. "We owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to our fallen heroes. These brave men and women sacrificed their lives and limbs to protect every Filipino family and safeguard our communities from criminal threats," he said. Source: Philippines News Agency

