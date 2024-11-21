Pioneer in Empowering Religious Education.



Bandar Seri Begawan: His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, has emphasized the need for the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College (KUPU SB) to become a leader in religious education and a champion of syarak-compliant educational policies. His Majesty highlighted this during a titah at the 14th KUPU SB Convocation Ceremony held on the morning of November 21st.

According to Radio Television Brunei, His Majesty underscored that KUPU SB should not only introspect but also possess the authority to monitor, assess, and provide feedback on educational practices and strategies needing improvement from legal and community perspectives. His Majesty began the address by expressing gratitude to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala for enabling him to celebrate the success and achievements of the graduates, along with their parents and guardians, at the convocation ceremony.