Brunei Launches Salebration BSb 2024 to Boost Local Economy.



BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: In an effort to encourage the public to shop locally during the school holidays and festive season as well as to boost the economy, the Ministry of Finance and Economy, through the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics (DEPS), will be holding the Brunei Salebration BSb 2024. It will take place from 9th December 2024 to 9th February 2025.

According to Radio Television Brunei, businesses from various sectors are encouraged to participate in the BSb 2024 and take the opportunity to draw in more shoppers through attractive promotions and discounts. Participating stores will be featured in the PenggunaBijak application.

Interested businesses may submit the completed Sales Notification Form through the email: ‘sales@jpes.gov.bn’, from 21st November 2024 until 2nd December 2024.

The lights are lit from 7 in the evening to 12 midnight. This year’s theme is ‘For every child, every right.” This vibrant display represents unity in advocating for the rights and well-being of children wor

ldwide. The public are encouraged to capture photos of the illuminated landmarks and share them on social media platforms with the ‘#WCD2024’.