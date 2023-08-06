PH’s Bago City wins Junior League Softball World Series title

The Philippines, representing the Asia-Pacific Region, defeated the USA's East Region, 3-0, to capture the 2023 Junior League Softball World Series title in Kirkland, Washington Saturday afternoon (Sunday morning in Manila). The softbelles from Bago City, Negros Occidental gave the country its second championship in the girls' 12-14 age bracket 20 years since a team from neighboring Bacolod City took home the crown. 'After countless hours of hard work and dedication, we have finally reached the pinnacle of success. It is a long-awaited victory that will be forever cherished by the entire country,' the Little League Philippines said in a statement. Finishing only third last year, the Negrenses stamped their dominance this time, sweeping the first six matches to earn a ticket to the finals where they faced the team from Milford, Connecticut. They scored a run in the second inning and pulled off two more in the sixth to clinch the title. En route to the finals, they subdued District 9 Region (Washington) 19-0; Southeast Region (Florida) 4-1; Canada Region (Canada) 7-4; Central Region (Michigan) 10-0; West Region (Arizona) 4-0; and Southwest Region (Texas) 4-0. Mayor Nicholas Yulo, who joined the team in Washington, lauded the players and the coaches 'for a job well done and for the honor they brought to Bago City and the whole country'. 'Our world champions deserve no less than a hero's welcome when they arrive. I have already instructed personnel to prepare for their homecoming. I am honored to have been a witness to this historic day. May your triumph inspire young Bagonhons to aim high and dream bigger,' he added. The Philippine team is composed of Erica Arnaiz, Thereze Francine Fuentes, Ann Dyana Buenafe, Icelle Tanaman, Ashley Ortiz, Froline Manalo, Christine Jane Caracas, Daniela Bejos, Audrie Sarsona, Marie Antoinette Sicapore, Nice Lobrido and Casandra Sumatra, who are all students of Ramon Torres National High School. They are mentored by coaches Rolando Fuentes, Leo Dayot, Sarah Caracas, Francis Fuentes, team manager Josie Sebunga and player advocate Yolly Sanchez

Source: Philippines News Agency