PHP300-Million Road Project Set to Boost Agricultural Connectivity in La Union

LA UNION — A PHP300-million road rehabilitation project aimed at enhancing farm-to-market access is set to benefit up to 1,500 households and numerous upland farmers in La Union and neighboring Benguet. The seven-kilometer Ramut-Paguil road project will facilitate better transportation routes for agricultural products, improving trade opportunities and local economies.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke at a virtual forum organized by Governor Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David, the project will serve several villages across Santol town and beyond, including areas that are geographically isolated and home to indigenous communities totaling 3,234 beneficiaries. The road is strategically significant, not only for La Union but also for farmers in Benguet who transport their produce through Santol. Veloria detailed the project components, which include the construction of slope protections and improvements to parts of the road that are currently mere tire tracks or gravel.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has approved the project under the World Bank-funded Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP), pending the necessary local approvals and submission of feasibility studies and other requirements. Governor Ortega-David emphasized the urgency of securing these approvals from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Board) before a June 30, 2024 deadline to ensure the project’s forward movement.

Governor Ortega-David also highlighted the broader social benefits of the road project, noting its potential to enhance peace and order by making government services more accessible and reducing the likelihood of anti-government propaganda penetration in remote upland areas. She also pointed out that the improved road network would decrease transportation costs for farmers, encouraging them to sell their produce rather than limit their agriculture to subsistence farming.

This road project represents a significant investment in infrastructure aimed at not only improving logistical efficiencies but also fostering economic development and stability in the region. The targeted completion for the project is set for 669 days post-approval.