PHP1.4-Billion Philippine Coast Guard Training Facility to Be Constructed in Albay

Albay—A new Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) training facility, budgeted at PHP1.4 billion, is set to be constructed in Bacacay town, Albay province. Coast Guard District Bicol Commander Philipps Soria announced the plans on Tuesday during an interview at the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas forum. The facility, initially termed a training center, will eventually be developed into the PCG Academy.

According to Philippines News Agency, the PCG has acquired a 15-hectare lot for the academy and has requested the Department of Budget and Management to release an initial PHP200-million fund to commence construction. Soria outlined that the project, envisioned to take five to seven years to complete, aims to mirror the standards of the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio City and the Philippine National Police Academy in Cavite.

The new academy in Albay is expected to eventually replace the existing PCG training facility in Bataan, enhancing the PCG's capacity to produce 300 to 400 officers annually. Soria expressed gratitude to the local government of Bacacay and Ako Bicol Party-List Representative Elizaldy Co for their support of the project, alongside contributions from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Soria emphasized the significant impact the academy would have on recruitment, allowing for a streamlined four-year training program directly from high school, similar to that of the PMA and PNPA. This initiative is anticipated to open more opportunities for young, qualified students through the PCG's scholarship program.