Phnom Penh Crown FC Defeats Kasuka FC in AFC Challenge League Clash



Berakas: Last season’s Brunei Super League champion, Kasuka FC, resumed their league campaign with a match against Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Crown FC on the night of August 12th. The match was held at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Phnom Penh Crown FC emerged victorious with a commanding 6-0 win over Kasuka FC. This match marked a challenging start for Kasuka FC as they faced strong opposition in the AFC Challenge League.

