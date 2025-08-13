Athletic

Phnom Penh Crown FC Defeats Kasuka FC in AFC Challenge League Clash

2 days ago


Berakas: Last season’s Brunei Super League champion, Kasuka FC, resumed their league campaign with a match against Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Crown FC on the night of August 12th. The match was held at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium.



According to Radio Television Brunei, Phnom Penh Crown FC emerged victorious with a commanding 6-0 win over Kasuka FC. This match marked a challenging start for Kasuka FC as they faced strong opposition in the AFC Challenge League.

2 days ago

Related Articles

DPMM FC Suffers Defeat Against Selangor FC in Malaysia Super League

2 days ago

Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Home Affairs Triumph in Keputeraan Cup

2 days ago

Athletics Scheme Team Clinches Victory at Athletics Scheme Tournament

4 days ago

2nd Borneo Fencing Cup 2025 Kicks Off at Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex

4 days ago
Back to top button