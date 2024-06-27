Philippines to Launch National Gastronomy Tourism Roadmap Highlighting Regional Filipino Cuisines

Cebu, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) announced plans for a national gastronomy tourism roadmap to elevate Filipino dishes as a key attraction for travelers, both local and international. Revealed during the inaugural UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific, the initiative aims to integrate regional culinary treasures into a cohesive tourism strategy.

According to Philippines News Agency, the new gastronomy tourism roadmap will prioritize the preservation and promotion of Filipino dishes across the country's diverse regions, from 2023 to 2029. This plan includes institutional support for the culinary arts in the Philippines, focusing on maintaining the authenticity of traditional flavors and ensuring the quality of ingredients used.

The roadmap will feature a comprehensive strategy to involve various levels of government and communities in promoting culinary tourism. Highlighting regional specialties, such as Mindanaoan cuisine from the pre-colonial era and indigenous dishes from Northern Luzon's Cordilleras, the plan seeks to offer a broad spectrum of Filipino culinary experiences. Secretary Frasco emphasized the role of young chefs and local communities in preserving these culinary traditions.

At the forum, delegates from over 40 countries were treated to a diverse array of dishes from across the Philippines, including unique offerings like Caraga's mudfish bacalao and chicharon pijanga. Ivonnie Dumadag, DOT Caraga Region Director, expressed the region's intent to diversify its tourism appeal beyond the well-known surf spots of Siargao Island, highlighting its rich marine resources as a draw for international visitors.