Philippines Maintains Investor Confidence Amid Political Turbulence

Aug 17, 2024

QUEZON CITY - The Department of Finance has asserted that the Philippines' economic performance remains robust despite ongoing political challenges, indicating sustained investor confidence.

According to Philippines News Agency, speaking at a weekly forum on Saturday, the political climate has not deterred investor interest, with clear distinctions being made between economic stability and political issues. Velasquez highlighted the recent credit rating upgrade by Japan's Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R and I), which signified confidence in the Philippines' growing economy. This upgrade to 'A-' from 'BBB+' last year is a testament to the country's economic resilience.

The Philippines currently holds diverse ratings from several major agencies, including an 'A-' from the Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR), 'BBB' from Fitch Ratings, 'Baa2' from Moody's Ratings, and 'BBB+' from Standard & Poor's (S and P) Global Ratings, further reinforcing the financial community's trust in its economic management.

