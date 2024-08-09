Philippines Allocates P579 Million to Local Governments for Climate Adaptation Projects

MANILA — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has authorized the release of PHP 579 million to support climate change adaptation initiatives across various local government units (LGUs) in the Philippines. This funding, derived from the People's Survival Fund (PSF), is intended to bolster community resilience and promote sustainable development in response to climate-related challenges.

According to Philippines News Agency, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman signed off on the Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA), transferring PHP 579.312 million to the Department of Finance Bureau of the Treasury (DOF-BTR). Pangandaman emphasized the government's commitment to addressing climate change not only as a policy priority but as a personal advocacy, highlighting the importance of proactive measures to ensure environmental sustainability and community safety.

The funds are earmarked for a variety of projects designed to enhance local capacities in dealing with climate impacts. These include the development of six new grants, the continuation of five full-scale projects, and additional support for two existing initiatives. Regions set to benefit from this allocation include Northern and Eastern Samar, Mountain Province, Bukidnon, Isabela, Quezon, the Province of Sarangani, and Agusan del Norte.

Key areas of focus for the funded projects encompass flood control measures, such as the construction of levees, floodgates, and drainage systems in flood-prone areas. The agricultural sector will also receive support for the development of climate-resilient crop varieties and the promotion of sustainable farming practices, aimed at securing food resources amid evolving climate conditions.

Moreover, the PSF has facilitated improvements in early warning systems and has supported environmental restoration efforts, including reforestation and mangrove restoration projects. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to enhance the adaptive capacities of Philippine communities and safeguard ecological and human systems against the adverse effects of climate change.