Philippine U-16 Girls’ Team Impresses at Norway Cup Semifinals

Aug 3, 2024

OSLO - The Under-16 girls' football team from the Leyte Association of Organized Sports Football Club (Laos FC) captured international attention at the Norway Cup, despite a semifinal defeat to Norway's Alta IF on August 1. The thrilling match concluded in a 2-1 shootout that saw the Filipino team narrowly miss advancing to the finals.

According to Philippines News Agency, who attended each game, the team demonstrated exceptional heart and resilience. A statement from the Football Kings United (FKU) club lauded the girls for showcasing their talent and determination in what is considered one of the largest youth football tournaments globally, featuring teams from 34 nations.

The Laos FC's journey in the Norway Cup highlighted not only the team's prowess but also individual talents, with notable contributions from players hailing from Negros Oriental. Zara Gabriella Danieles and Kelsy Skye Anub from Dumaguete City, along with Erika Rose Jamio and Charmen Nacion from Guihulngan City, were instrumental in the team's successful campaign.

The club's participation extended beyond the girls' team, with Laos FC's boys' U-19 and U-16 teams reaching the round of 16 and the quarterfinals, respectively. Reflecting on the tournament, Laos FC expressed gratitude towards the families of the players for their support throughout the event, acknowledging their role in the teams' successes.

