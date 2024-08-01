Philippine Police Seize Over P2 Million in Marijuana in Multi-Location Raids

CEBU, CAVITE, LAS PIÑAS – In a coordinated effort across three locations, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) officers confiscated over PHP2 million worth of marijuana on Tuesday. The operations took place in Cebu, Cavite, and Las Piñas, targeting both cultivation and distribution of the illegal substance.

According to Philippines News Agency, PDEG director, the operation in Cebu's Balamban town resulted in the uprooting and destruction of approximately 6,000 marijuana plants valued at PHP1.2 million. The plants were found in a 1,000-square-meter plantation in Barangay Bayong. A manhunt has been initiated for the cultivators who managed to escape during the raid.

Further actions in Cavite led to the arrest of a suspect known as alias 'Wenxer' in Barangay Pinagbuklod, Imus City. The early morning sting operation yielded various marijuana products including 286 boxes of vape cartridges filled with marijuana oil, 20 grams of kush, and syringes containing cannabis resin, with an estimated street value of PHP506,000.

In a subsequent operation in Las Piñas City, police arrested 25-year-old Romyson Ian Ofiaza during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Talon Uno around 8 p.m. Officers seized approximately 3 kilograms of marijuana from Ofiaza, which is estimated to be worth around PHP360,000.

The operations were conducted in accordance with Republic Act (RA) 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, which mandates the destruction of any seized drugs on site. These raids highlight ongoing efforts by Philippine authorities to curb the cultivation and spread of illegal drugs across the region.