Philippine House to Investigate Criminal Activities Associated with Illegal POGOs

MANILA — Speaker Martin Romualdez has mandated a comprehensive congressional investigation into the criminal activities linked to unauthorized Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), addressing issues such as money laundering and human trafficking.

According to Philippines News Agency, the House of Representatives will scrutinize various criminal allegations tied to these illicit gaming operations. This initiative aligns with the government’s broader strategy to clamp down on illegal activities and enhance the enforcement of current regulations. "We cannot allow rogue POGO operators to persist in their illicit actions," Romualdez emphasized, pointing to the necessity of exposing and prosecuting those behind these criminal enterprises.

The investigation aims to not only hold accountable those who facilitate and protect these illegal operations but also to assess the effectiveness of existing laws and discover loopholes that permit such entities to circumvent regulations. Romualdez underlined the probe’s broader implications for national economic stability and the well-being of affected communities.

Furthermore, the Speaker assured the public that the results of the investigation would lead to stronger legislative measures designed to eliminate illegitimate POGO activities. "This is a crucial step towards restoring order and reinforcing the public's trust in our institutions," he stated.

This move comes in the wake of allegations that a former Cabinet official had lobbied for illegal POGOs, prompting the Department of Justice, through spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano, to affirm their commitment to impartially evaluating all cases.