Philippine House Passes Bill Legalizing Motorcycles-for-Hire as Public Transport

MANILA — The House of Representatives approved House Bill 10424 on Tuesday, legalizing the use of motorcycles as common carriers for both passenger and goods transportation. The bill, passed with a vote of 200-1, aims to formalize motorcycles-for-hire as a viable alternative to public transportation and a potential source of income for many Filipinos.

According to Philippines News Agency, the legislation is designed to provide a safe, sufficient, and economical public transportation option. HB 10424 requires motorcycles-for-hire to be registered with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to ensure their roadworthiness prior to registration or renewal. Additionally, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will regulate motorcycles operating in areas without digital platforms, with operational specifics guided by local government units.

The bill mandates motorcycles-for-hire to adhere to specific franchise requirements, including proof of Filipino citizenship, financial capacity, valid vehicle registration, insurance coverage, and appropriate tax documentation. Moreover, the proposed law includes the regulation of Motorcycle Taxi Platform Providers (MTPPs) and Online E-commerce Platform Providers (OEPPs), requiring registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission and adherence to minimum accreditation standards.

Another key provision in HB 10424 is the imposition of a speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour for motorcycles-for-hire. The LTFRB is tasked with setting fare structures in consultation with the industry, subject to the approval of the Department of Transportation. The bill also stipulates joint liability for operators and digital platform providers for any accidents resulting in death, injury, or property damage, providing mechanisms for legal recourse.