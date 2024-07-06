Philippine Department of Agriculture to Roll Out ASF Vaccine Pending FDA Approval

MARIKINA CITY — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is poised to initiate a vaccination campaign against African swine fever (ASF) by 2024, contingent on securing approval from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

According to Philippines News Agency, the DA is hopeful for an FDA nod within this year to start addressing ASF challenges by next year. This statement was made during an interview at the sidelines of the P29 Project's large-scale trial in Barangay Fortune, Marikina City on Friday. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. also mentioned that the FDA is expected to approve trial vaccinations of ASF vaccines from Vietnam within two weeks.

The initial vaccinations will be closely monitored in a controlled environment by both the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) and the FDA to mitigate potential risks to livestock. "This approach allows us to manage any risks effectively as we are not yet at the commercial stage, and only selected hogs will be vaccinated," explained de Mesa. This trial represents a significant step up from previous laboratory trials that used smaller sample sizes.

Additionally, the DA plans to bolster border security to prevent the spread of diseases like bird flu and Q fever. Part of these preventive measures includes the establishment of the Cold Examination Facility for Agriculture (CEFA), a sanitary and phytosanitary inspection facility for imported agricultural products. The first CEFA is scheduled to become operational in Angat, Bulacan by January 2025, with other facilities planned for Subic, Manila, Davao, and General Santos City.