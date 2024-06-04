Philippine Athletes Qualified for Paris Olympics to Receive Cash Incentives

MANILA — Filipino athletes heading to the Paris Olympics will be awarded cash incentives, announced by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chair Richard Bachmann during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Tuesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, substantial financial support is being provided by several senators, including PHP23 million from Senator Risa Hontiveros alone, with additional funds from Senator Bong Go and other senators, totaling approximately PHP30 million. This direct support is part of the PSC's broader commitment, which includes a total allocation of PHP52 million for athlete preparation, training, and participation expenses. To date, fifteen athletes have qualified for the Paris Games, spanning various sports from pole vaulting to boxing. At the last Olympics in Tokyo, the Philippines secured its first gold medal along with two silvers and a bronze. Bachmann also noted ongoing preparations for further qualifiers and infrastructure developments, such as a new seven-story athletes' dormitory at the RMSC, with demolition of existing structures set for July and groundbreaking in August.