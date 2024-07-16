PH snares 2 golds at Asia Triathlon Jr Cup in Malaysia

MANILA: The Philippines ruled the mixed relay event for its second gold medal in the Asia Triathlon Junior Cup Kampar in Perak, Malaysia on Sunday. The team of Matthew Justine Hermosa, Kira Ellis, Dayshaun Ramos and Samantha Corpuz finished the 375m swim-5km run-1.5km bike race in 1 hour, 27 minutes and 53 seconds. Hong Kong, composed of Nok Hei Wong, Petra Stamenovic, Lok Shi Lam and Wan Tung Wong, clocked 1:29:32 to secure the silver medal while South Korea's Sunmin Seo, Sojung Lee, Yongjin Gwon and Gahyeon Seo settled for the bronze medal in 1:30:43. Ellis, 18, delivered the country's first gold on Saturday when she dominated the junior women sprint distance (750m swim-20km bike-5km run) in 1:05:32. Corpuz finished fourth (1:08:02) behind silver medalist Seoeun Park of South Korea (1:07:42) and bronze medalist Diana Biktimirova of Uzbekistan (1:07:45). Ramos of Benguet province placed eighth in the junior men category with a time of 59:41. Ellis has shown much improvement after attending a five-week training camp under coach Sergio Santos in Portugal. Last week, she placed 16th among 30 competitors at the tough European Junior Cup in Hungary. Ellis debuted at the 2023 Cambodia Southeast Games (SEAG) where she won the mixed aquathlon gold medal with Hermosa, Erika Nicole Burgos and Iñaki Lorbes. Roland Remolino, a member of the coaching staff, said the Philippines could have won another gold had it not been for a freak accident that involved Hermosa. "A Korean rider fell in front of him and hit his bike. Fortunately, Matthew still managed to finish the race," Remolino said. The coaching staff includes Doray Ellis, Louann Ramos and Kevin Eijansatos. The Triathlon Philippines believes Ellis is a strong contender for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics squad. "I'm elated. Our younger triathletes are showing great improvements. Confidence is high. I am optimistic," association chairman Tom Carrasco, who is also in Malaysia as Asia Triathlon senior vice president, said. The Philippines leads the SEAG all-tim e medal tally in triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon, with 35 medals -- 15 golds, 12 silvers and 8 bronzes. Indonesia ranks second with 15 (2-4-9), followed by Thailand 8 (2-4-2), Malaysia 6 (2-3-1), Singapore 9 (2-2-5), Vietnam 5 (2-1-2) and Cambodia 3 (2-1-0). Source: Philippines News Agency

