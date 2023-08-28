PH Navy eyes stronger ties with US, Japan to boost capabilities

The Philippine Navy (PN) on Sunday expressed its commitment to work with the United States Navy (USN) and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense (JMSDF) as part of its efforts to further enhance its capabilities. This came after the courtesy calls of the USN's 7th Fleet commander Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, and Japan Self Defense Fleet commander chief Vice Adm. Akira Saito at Naval Station Jose Andrada, Roxas Boulevard, Manila on Aug. 27. Aside from Adaci, also present was the Philippine Fleet commander Rear Adm. Renato David. "During the call, Vice Admiral Adaci and the three fleet commanders discussed how their navies may collaborate as partners on various activities, including capability development, training and subject matter exchanges that would be mutually beneficial to the three forces," PN spokesperson Capt. Benjo Negranza said in a statement. He also said the PN chief also conveyed his appreciation for the visit of the US and Japanese navies. Adaci also emphasized the PN's commitment to work with "like-minded navies in pursuit of cooperation, interoperability and strong multilateral relations.

Source: Philippines News Agency