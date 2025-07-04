General

Perbadanan TAIB Receives Two Prestigious Awards at Asian Banking and Finance Retail Banking Awards 2025

2 days ago

Singapore: The Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei, TAIB, has been honored with two prestigious awards at the Asian Banking and Finance Retail Banking Awards 2025, held in Singapore.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the awards were received by Datin Hajah Hasnah binti Haji Ibrahim, Managing Director of Perbadanan TAIB. The Digital Transformation of the Year award highlights Perbadanan TAIB’s dedication to innovation and leadership in modernising financial services within Brunei Darussalam.

The Islamic Banking Initiative of the Year award was awarded for Perbadanan TAIB’s Retirement Saver account. This syariah-compliant solution is designed to promote retirement savings for both local residents and expatriates in the country.

