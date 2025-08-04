Pencak Silat Competition Highlights Royal Birthday Celebration



Bandar seri begawan: In conjunction with the Royal Birthday celebration, the semi-final of the International Pencak Silat Cakak Asli, Kuntau, and Tanding competition took place at the Youth Centre, Bandar Seri Begawan.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the competition witnessed a performance of traditional silat techniques, reflecting the Malay cultural heritage that continues to be strengthened. Participants from all four districts and Majlis Sukan Angkatan Bersenjata Diraja Brunei showcased high-quality performances, increasing the competition in vying for a place in the final stage.





The competition not only fosters the spirit of sportsmanship but also acts as a platform to promote the nation’s martial arts heritage to the younger generation.

