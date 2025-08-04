Athletic

Pencak Silat Competition Highlights Royal Birthday Celebration

2 days ago


Bandar seri begawan: In conjunction with the Royal Birthday celebration, the semi-final of the International Pencak Silat Cakak Asli, Kuntau, and Tanding competition took place at the Youth Centre, Bandar Seri Begawan.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the competition witnessed a performance of traditional silat techniques, reflecting the Malay cultural heritage that continues to be strengthened. Participants from all four districts and Majlis Sukan Angkatan Bersenjata Diraja Brunei showcased high-quality performances, increasing the competition in vying for a place in the final stage.



The competition not only fosters the spirit of sportsmanship but also acts as a platform to promote the nation’s martial arts heritage to the younger generation.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Seri Mulia Sarjana International School Clinches Victory at Schools Cup Archery Championship

2 days ago

Brunei Weightlifters Shine at Asia Strength Games 2025

2 days ago

Permata Hijau Legend Triumphs in Temburong District Sepak Takraw Tournament

3 days ago

Bigboh City Run 2025 Draws Enthusiastic Participants

3 days ago
Back to top button