PCKSA Examination Results Announced: Over 400 Students Set to Join Arabic Schools.



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Examination Division, Islamic Studies Department as Secretariat of the Brunei Religious Education Examination Board has released the results of the Candidate Selection for Arabic Schools, PCKSA 2024. Of the more than 1600 candidates who sat for the examination, 429 candidates have passed and will attend Year 5 studies in Arabic schools for the 2025 session. Parents and guardians of the candidates can contact the respective school to obtain the results of their children. Candidates who have passed can collect the Arabic School registration or admission form.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the form can be obtained starting on 14th November 2024, during working hours from 8:30 in the morning to 12 noon and from 2 to 4 in the afternoon, while on Saturday from 8:30 in the morning to 12 noon. Completed forms must be submitted by Saturday, 23rd of November 2024.