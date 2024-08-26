PBBM honors farmers, workers, teachers on Heroes Day

MANILA: As the nation observes National Heroes Day on Monday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. paid tribute to farmers, workers, teachers, healthcare workers, civil servants, and citizens, whom he dubbed the country's 'unsung heroes'. 'Today, we pay tribute to the countless unsung heroes whose contributions are no less significant in building and pushing our nation forward - the farmers who till our land, the wage earners who propel our economy, the teachers who shape the minds of our youth, the healthcare workers who save lives, the civil servants who respond to the needs of the public, and the everyday citizens who carry out simple acts of kindness to others,' Marcos said in his message. 'In honoring our heroes, we affirm as our own the values, virtues, and ideals they stood for,' he added. The President urged Filipinos to draw inspiration from the strength of our ancestors and fellow Filipinos in the grand task of creating a "Bagong Pilipinas' (New Philippines) where 'every individual can live a comfor table and dignified life." Likewise, the President remembered the brave souls who fought for the Philippines' freedom. 'Our heroes' stories of courage, resilience, and patriotism bear even greater significance now that we are on the journey to becoming a truly revitalized and united nation,' he said. 'From the valiant resistance of Lapu-Lapu against foreign invaders to the revolutionary spirit of Andres Bonifacio and the resolve of the Katipuneros, our rich heritage has been forged in the fires of struggle,' he added. Marcos said the likes of Jose Rizal, Apolinario Mabini, Emilio Jacinto, and other heroes have reminded Filipinos of the relentless need to strive and fight for a better future. National Heroes' Day is a regular holiday observed every last Monday of August to mark the anniversary of the Cry of Pugad Lawin, the beginning of the Philippine Revolution by the Katipunan in 1896 against the Spanish colonizers. On Monday morning, Marcos is slated to lead the National Heroes' Day commemoration at t he Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City. DND fetes modern-day heroes Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. called on all Filipinos to pay homage to modern heroes who continue to show their patriotism amidst uncertainties and challenges. "It is equally fitting to pay tribute to present-day heroes who exemplify genuine patriotism amid the uncertainties and challenges that we face," he said in a statement. Teodoro also paid tribute to the selflessness of Filipino heroes who have helped shape the nation's history through their courage and sacrifice. He, meanwhile, said the extraordinary courage of modern heroes and unyielding faith in the goodness of Filipinos "impel us to do more to better secure our country and its future through diligence, perseverance, and integrity, and solidarity." The defense chief also emphasized that heroism is not confined to the fields of battle or in the seas as it can also be found in the commitment to justice, daily acts of kindness, and the ongoing efforts to uplift fellow Filipinos. "May we draw strength from the legacy of our heroes and work together to build a nation that is free, just, and prosperous for all," Teodoro stressed. Emulate heroes' love of country The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), meanwhile, expressed hope that Filipinos would exhibit patriotism and protect the country's freedom which past heroes fought for. 'Sa napakahalagang araw na ito, magbalik-tanaw tayo at bigyang-pugay ang mga sakripisyo ng ating mga bayani na hindi nagpasiil sa puwersa ng mga dayuhan upang palayain ang ating bayan mula sa pananakop (On this important day, let us look back and honor the sacrifices of our heroes that resisted foreign forces to free our land from conquerors),' DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said in a statement. He also honored modern-day heroes for their untiring service and contributions to nation-building. 'Halina't tumindig nang may dangal at isabuhay ang kagitingan ng ating mga bayani habang binabaybay natin ang daan tungo sa Bagong P ilipinas (Let's us all stand with dignity and put into practice the bravery of our heroes while we walk through the path towards a new Philippines),' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency

