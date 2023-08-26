PBBM assures Gilas of PH’s full support for its 2023 FIBA journey

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has assured Gilas Pilipinas of the Philippines' full support as it tries to defend its home court against its familiar foes at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup (FBWC). Marcos gave the assurance as he lauded Gilas despite its loss to the Dominican Republic in the FBWC opening at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. "A valiant effort by Gilas Pilipinas! Already you have proven that Filipino athleticism is world class," Marcos said in a Facebook post on Friday night. "The nation stands in full support of your 2023 FIBA World Cup journey." Gilas was initially taking the lead but fell short and absorbed an 87-81 loss to the Dominican Republic in its FWBC debut. Marcos, who witnessed the opening game of the FBWC between the Philippines and the Dominican Republic on Friday, also expressed elation over the large crowd of 38,115 that filled the Philippine Arena. The high attendance helped the country achieve its goal of beating the previous record of 32,616 spectators in an indoor arena during the opening of the World Cup 1994 Finals in Toronto, Canada. "Congratulations as well to every attendee who helped set a new crowd record," the President said. Marcos also had the chance to meet with Gilas team members and take a photo with them during halftime at the end of the second quarter. Gilas will attempt to bounce back against Angola at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Sunday and will tangle with Italy at the same venue on Tuesday

Source: Philippines News Agency