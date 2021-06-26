Part of the road at Jalan Utama Berakas Bridge will be temporarily closed today, 27th of June 2021. The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development in its press release informed that the 3-day closure is to enable repair works on the damaged roads.

Road users are reminded to always be cautious when passing through the area, to comply with the traffic signage as well as to obey the speed limit to avoid any undesired events.

For complaints, contact Talian Darussalam 123 or Livechat 8333123, Facebook: Jabatan Kerja Raya, Brunei Darussalam and Email pro@pwd.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei