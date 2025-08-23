Paramount Plans to Cut Up to 3,000 Jobs Following Skydance Merger



Los angeles: Paramount is looking to cut between 2,000 to 3,000 jobs by early November, following the completion of its merger with production studio Skydance, Variety reported on Friday.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Paramount Global and Skydance Media finalized their $8.4 billion merger earlier this month, a strategic move that was announced more than a year ago. The newly combined entity has been renamed Paramount Skydance Corp.

The Variety report indicated that the impending layoffs will impact employees across various divisions, with the exact number of job cuts yet to be determined.