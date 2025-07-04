Athletic

Pantai Mentiri Amateur Open Golf Club Championship to Commence in July

1 day ago


Pantai mentiri: The Pantai Mentiri Golf Club Management is gearing up to host the 34th Pantai Mentiri Amateur Open Golf Club Championship 2025 over a span of three days, starting from 4th July 2025. This highly anticipated tournament will be held at the Pantai Mentiri Golf Club.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the championship will feature two main categories: the Men’s Open Category and the Women’s Open Category. A total of 108 participants from Brunei Darussalam, Sabah, and Sarawak will compete in this event. The tournament aims to enhance relations between local and international golfers and provide a platform for exchanging insights on the sport of golf.

1 day ago

Related Articles

Brunei Under-15 Youth League Kicks Off with Thrilling Matches

1 day ago

DPMM FC Triumphs Over DASH FA with a Dominant 16-0 Victory in Brunei Youth League U18 Opener

1 day ago

D’Harith and Yuni-Ku Secure Victories in You-C1000 Basketball Cup

3 days ago

You-C1000 Basketball Cup 2025: Propel Women’s Team Maintains Winning Streak

4 days ago
Back to top button