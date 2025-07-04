Pantai Mentiri Amateur Open Golf Club Championship to Commence in July



Pantai mentiri: The Pantai Mentiri Golf Club Management is gearing up to host the 34th Pantai Mentiri Amateur Open Golf Club Championship 2025 over a span of three days, starting from 4th July 2025. This highly anticipated tournament will be held at the Pantai Mentiri Golf Club.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the championship will feature two main categories: the Men’s Open Category and the Women’s Open Category. A total of 108 participants from Brunei Darussalam, Sabah, and Sarawak will compete in this event. The tournament aims to enhance relations between local and international golfers and provide a platform for exchanging insights on the sport of golf.

