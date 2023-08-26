Pangasinan, La Union prepare for effects of Goring

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (PDRRMOs) of Pangasinan and La Union are not taking any chances as they gear up for the possible effects of Typhoon Goring in the coming days. In a phone interview on Saturday, Pangasinan PDRRMO operations and training head Vincent Chu said they have conducted a pre-disaster assessment with concerned national government agencies to review protocols, corresponding preparedness measures and response activities. The barangay councils in the province were also directed to activate their barangay response teams, while the province's emergency vehicles, trucks, and water search and rescue teams are on standby in case of preemptive evacuation, Chu said. He noted that although the typhoon would not directly hit the province, it enhances the southwest monsoon, which could bring moderate to heavy rains, hence the need for preemptive measures in case of flooding and landslides. He added that fisher folk has been prohibited from sailing and swimming has been discouraged in the province's beaches due to the gale warning hoisted amid the weather disturbance. In Memorandum 02 issued on Friday night, Pangasinan Governor Ramon Guico III, through provincial administrator Melecio Patague II, said the alert status in the province has been raised to blue since Aug. 25. The memorandum called on local and barangay disaster agencies to activate their respective emergency operations centers and prepare preemptive evacuation plans for those living in identified risk areas, including those residing near the river and its tributaries. Meanwhile, La Union's PDRRMO likewise conducted a pre-disaster risk assessment virtual meeting with disaster-related offices and agencies on Friday. "While there is still no tropical cyclone wind signal raised in La Union, the provincial government is already ready with its standby assets and capabilities for deployment, which includes land and sea-based assets; manpower capabilities; food and non-food stockpiles; medicines; and evacuation centers," the provincial information office said in a statement. Manpower, rescue vehicles, and equipment of the respective component local government units are also ready to be mobilized, it added. Goring continues to rapidly intensify over the sea east of Babuyan Islands wind with maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center with gusts of up to 170 kph, and moving southwestward at 10 kph. The state weather bureau said Goring could reach super typhoon category on Monday.

Source: Philippines News Agency