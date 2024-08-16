Pangasinan Farmers Receive Innovative Solar Drying Trays to Boost Agricultural Productivity

SAN JACINTO, PANGASINAN — Four farmer groups in San Jacinto, Pangasinan, encompassing 445 members, have been equipped with 15 innovative solar drying trays provided by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). This initiative aims to enhance the drying process for agricultural products, particularly rice and monggo, and to improve overall farm productivity.

According to Philippines News Agency, DOST Ilocos Region project technical assistant, the distribution of these multi-purpose hybrid solar drying trays, known as Portasol, took place on August 6. This effort is part of the Community Empowerment through Science and Technology program. The Hilltop Organic Farmers League of San Jacinto Inc., Away Labney Lobong Irrigators Association, and Bolo Labney Lobong San Jose Irrigators Association each received four trays, while the Awai Upper Hills Farmers Association was allotted three.

The project, costing a total of PHP547,500, introduces a significant technological upgrade over traditional drying methods. Michael John Maquiling, Supervising Science Research Specialist at the Pangasinan Provincial Science and Technology Office, described Portasol as an aluminum thermal tray system capable of being stacked up to ten tiers high, accommodating up to 150 kilograms of crops per drying cycle.

This system is designed to mitigate common post-harvest issues such as pest infestation and moisture-related decay like fungal mold, rot, and mildew. By incorporating breathing spaces between the multi-tiered stored grains, Portasol ensures enhanced storage ventilation, thereby maintaining the quality and marketability of the harvested produce.

The introduction of Portasol is expected to significantly reduce the wastage traditionally seen with pavement and road drying methods, promoting more efficient and effective drying practices that can lead to higher agricultural yields and enhanced economic opportunities for local farmers.