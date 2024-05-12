Palestinian Death Toll Escalates as Conflict in Gaza Continues

Gaza City—The Health Ministry reported on Saturday that the death toll in Gaza has reached 34,971 due to the ongoing Israeli offensive, which began last October. In addition to the fatalities, 78,641 individuals have sustained injuries.

According to Philippine News Agency, recent Israeli attacks have resulted in 28 deaths and 69 injuries within the last 24 hours. The ministry also highlighted the dire situation on the ground, noting that many individuals remain trapped under rubble or stranded on roads, with rescue efforts hindered.

The conflict intensified following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, which resulted in approximately 1,200 fatalities. Israel's response has included a comprehensive blockade on the Gaza Strip, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. The United Nations reports that seven months into the conflict, about 85 percent of Gaza's population has been displaced internally. The region faces severe shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies.

The International Court of Justice has received accusations against Israel for genocide, and in January, it issued an interim ruling mandating Tel Aviv to cease genocidal acts and ensure that civilians in Gaza receive necessary humanitarian aid.