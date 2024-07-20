Palawan, Marinduque Farmers, Fisherfolk Get Almost P1-B Aid

MANILA — Around PHP952.660-million in financial assistance, services, loan assistance, and subsidies were distributed to farmers and fisherfolk affected by the El Niño phenomenon in Palawan and Marinduque. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the distribution ceremony in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, on Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, PHP99.13 million in financial aid was given to the local governments of Palawan (PHP50 million), Puerto Princesa (PHP10 million), and Marinduque (PHP39.13 million). The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also provided PHP10,000 each to 6,043 beneficiaries of the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita (AKAP) program.

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) allocated PHP8.4 million for operations and maintenance subsidies for the irrigators' association and issued PHP533.66 million worth of certificates of condonation and exemption for landowners. Additionally, the NIA provided irrigation projects worth PHP201 million to farmers in Papualan, Sumbiling, Timburan, Bagong Bayan, and Apurawan.

The Agriculture Credit Policy Council (ACPC) of the Department of Agriculture (DA) allotted PHP20 million for the Survival and Recovery Program and PHP30 million for the Agri-Negosyo Loan Program. In his speech, President Marcos acknowledged the vibrant tourism industry in Palawan and its significant contributions to the Philippine economy. "Today, let us be the ones to distribute grace to you. If everyone is used to bringing gifts from Palawan, now we will bring gifts to you here to all Palaweños," he said.

All attendees received five kilos of rice from the Office of Speaker Martin Romualdez. President Marcos also announced that the government has allotted PHP140 million for standby funds and stockpile for the Mimaropa Region in preparation for the La Niña phenomenon. Of this, PHP5 million is for standby funds, PHP102,770,100 for food packs, and PHP32,342,633 for non-food items.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) recently raised the La Niña warning, announcing a 70 percent chance of the phenomenon occurring starting next month. La Niña is characterized by cooler sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, which triggers above-average rainfall in the country.