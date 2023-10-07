PAGASA sees improved weather as Jenny moves away from PAR

The whole country will experience improved weather conditions as Typhoon Koinu (formerly Jenny) continue to move away from the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the weather bureau said Saturday. The center of the eye of Koinu was last tracked 640 km west of Itbayat, Batanes and moving on a west southwestward path at 10 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. weather forecast. PAGASA meanwhile continues to monitor a tropical depression located 3,100 km east of the Visayas packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph, gustiness of up to 55 kph and moving northwestward at 20 kph. The southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over the western section of Northern and Central Luzon. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms. Northern and Central Luzon and the western section of Southern Luzon will experience light to moderate winds blowing southwest to southeast, while the rest of the country will have the same wind conditions but blowing northeast to northwest. The whole country will have slight to moderate coastal waters. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 23°C; Laoag City, 24°C to 31°C; Legazpi City, 26°C to 34°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 32°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 34°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency