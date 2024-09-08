P6.8-M shabu seized in Negros Occidental

BACOLOD CITY - Police officers intercepted a kilogram of shabu worth PHP6.8 million from a man on a motorcycle going to this city during an operation in adjacent Murcia town in Negros Occidental Saturday night. Suspect 'John,' 29, is a resident of Purok 42 Bayanihan, Barangay Villamonte here. According to the police report, John figured in an accident past 6 p.m. when he hit a car along Barangay Salvacion, prompting the police to respond and investigate. The police then noticed the suspect panicking and looking for something. Upon further checking, they found a transparent plastic pack containing shabu near the bumper. When they held the suspect, they discovered another pack of the same prohibited substance inside his sling bag. Each pack contains 500 grams of shabu valued at PHP6,800 per gram. Maj. Sherwin Fernandez, Murcia Municipal Police Station chief, said in an interview on Sunday that John came from San Carlos City, where he got the illegal drugs. "Based on our interrogation, he is a mule taske d to deliver the supplies," he added. Fernandez said the suspect was not previously involved in drug-related offenses, but they continue to collaborate with other police units to further look into his background. The police are preparing to file a case for possession of illegal drugs and reckless imprudence resulting to damage to property. Source: Philippines News agency