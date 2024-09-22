Owners, crew of 2 vessels involved in oil smuggling sued



Manila: The Bureau of Customs formally filed multiple complaints against the owners and crew of MT Tritrust and MT Mega Ensoleillee after their illegal transfer of unmarked fuel (paihi) at the Navotas Fish Port recently.

The total value of the fuel and two fuel tankers amounted to P715,350,000.

Violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, National Internal Revenue Code, and Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law were filed at the Navotas City Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday against nine crew of MT Tritrust and 16 from MT Mega Ensoleillee, and unnamed owners of the vessels.

The accused were caught on Wednesday after a marking testing conducted by the Enforcement Group-Fuel Marking agents yielded failed results.

‘Clearly, the respondents were engaged in the illegal transportation of undocumented fuel given the results of the fuel marking testing, which resulted in FAIL results and their failure to present a Withdrawal Certificate and other pertinent documents evidencing fuel marking and pa

yment of correct duties and taxes for the fuel in their possession,’ the BOC press release said Sunday.

Unmarked fuel is presumed to be illegally imported, the BOC said.

Based on the diesel fuel inventory of the two vessels, MT Tritrust contained more or less 320,463 liters while MT Mega Ensoleillee had 39,884 liters, according to the BOC-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Services.

Source: Philippines News Agency