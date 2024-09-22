Cops warned vs. politicking as COC filing starts Oct. 1



Manila: The Philippine National Police (PNP) issued a stern warning to its officers against engaging in partisan politics as it starts beefing up security measures for the 2025 elections.

The PNP is tasked with protecting the democratic process, not participating in it, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said.

‘I am reminding every officer that political neutrality is a core responsibility. Do not allow yourselves to be influenced or used by politicians,’ Marbil said in a statement Sunday.

The election period starts with the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) on Oct. 1 to 8.

Marbil underscored the PNP’s responsibility to uphold law and order without any bias or political partisan, reiterating that any officer found engaging in partisan activities or compromising the integrity of the police force will be dealt with accordingly.

‘We will not tolerate any officer who compromises our commitment to neutrality and fairness. Any form of political interference, whether directly or indirectly, will be

met with swift and decisive action,’ he said.

He said the nation is closely observing how the PNP ensures public safety during the polls.

‘It is our duty to ensure that the election process remains peaceful, orderly, and secure. Every police officer must remember their oath to serve the people, not politicians,’ he said.

Marbil encouraged the public to cooperate with the PNP during the election period and to report irregularities involving law enforcers.

‘Our goal is to deliver a safe and credible election. With the cooperation of the public and the dedication of our police force, we will succeed in ensuring that the 2025 elections are fair and peaceful,’ he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency