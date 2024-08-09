Over 5 Million New Voter Registrants for Philippines’ 2025 Midterm Elections

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has announced that more than 5 million Filipinos have registered to vote for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections. This milestone was reached within the registration period spanning from February 12 to August 3, highlighting a robust participation rate ahead of the election season.

According to Philippines News Agency, the total count of registrants stands at 5,011,815, with women accounting for 2,590,813 and men making up 2,421,002 of the applicants. The region of Calabarzon (Region 4-A) has reported the highest number of registrants at 833,812, followed by the National Capital Region with 669,372, and Central Luzon (Region 3) with 575,841. Conversely, the Cordillera Administrative Region has the lowest turnout with 67,738 applicants.

The voter registration process will continue until September 30. During this period, citizens can register as new voters or submit applications for transfer, change or correction of entries, reactivation, inclusion, or reinstatement of their names in the voter lists. Voter registration activities are conducted from Monday to Saturday, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all Offices of the Election Officer (OEO) nationwide.

Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia expressed optimism about reaching the target of 70 million registered voters by the end of the registration period. He highlighted efforts to make registration more accessible, particularly to those who are often too busy with work or studies to register during regular hours. "We go out. Where there are many people, workers, students, we bring the registration to them," Garcia stated, emphasizing the importance of accommodating the schedules of potential voters.

Garcia also mentioned that there will be no extension of the registration deadline. He anticipates long queues as the deadline approaches and outlined the procedural steps following the close of registration: "By October, the Election Registration Board will hold hearings and by December, it would finalize the number of voters so we can proceed with the printing of ballots."